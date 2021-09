The 33rd annual Maine Coastal Community Cleanup event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Pemaquid Beach.

All are invited to join. Katie Huntington and Sylvia Morrison will register participants at the Pemaquid Beach pavilion during those hours.

For more information, email Huntington at riverrd5@gmail.com or call 380-4170.

