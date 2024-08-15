Maine Community Foundation Accepting Applications For Fall Grant Programs

The Maine Community Foundation is accepting applications for its fall grant programs. The deadline to apply for each of the following grant programs is Monday, Sept. 16. To apply, go to mainecf.org/apply.

The equity fund’s mission is to strengthen lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) organizations in Maine and support community-based initiatives.

The fund will give priority to proposals that increase access to health care, reduce race-based disparities, violence and/or harassment and promote respect and understanding. People who identify as LGBTQ+ must be involved with the organization or project in a leadership capacity and/or be involved with the design, delivery, and evaluation of services and be most of the intended recipients of services. For more information, go to mainecf.org/equity.

Investing in Leaders of Color supports nonprofit leaders of color and their organizations. The program provides one-on-one coaching, a stipend for professional development and operating costs, and networking opportunities.

This program is designed for people of color in leadership positions in nonprofit organizations that serve communities of color and promote racial equity in the state of Maine. Grants will be made to the organizations.

To receive a grant, applicant organizations must serve communities of color and promote racial equity. The leader must be a person of color at a nonprofit organization in Maine and be available for coaching and professional development within a one-year timeframe. For more information, go to mainecf.org/iloc.

The Maine Charity Foundation Fund provides general operating and project support to organizations and projects that provide transportation and/or deliver essential services to under-resourced Maine people with limited or no access to transportation. For more information, go to mainecf.org/mainecharity.

Maine Expansion Arts supports arts organizations and arts-based programs in Maine serving rural communities and/or Black, Indigenous, and other people of color, particularly in areas with limited access to the arts.

The program offers two separate tracks: one for organizations serving rural communities and the other for organizations led by and/or serving Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC). For more information, go to mainecf.org/mea.

The Maine Land Protection grant program provides grants for land acquisition or land conservation easement projects that build strong connections between people in Maine/Wabanaki territory and its land and water.

The proposed project must create or increase permanent access to land and water, particularly to marginalized and historically excluded populations. This includes people with low incomes, disabilities, mental health conditions, or limited English proficiency; Black, Indigenous and other people of color; immigrants and/or refugees; those who identify as LGBTQ+ and communities with limited conservation opportunities. For more information, go to mainecf.org/mlp.

The Maine Theater Fund provides capacity-building, general operating, and project support to nonprofit professional and community theaters in the production and presentation of live theater. Priority will be given to adult theater, dramas, and organizations that have not received multiple grants in recent years. For more information, go to mainecf.org/mainetheater.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, go to mainecf.org.

