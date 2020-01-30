Maine Community Foundation Grants for County Nonprofits

Nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities are encouraged to apply to the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program.

A volunteer group of Lincoln County and Sagadahoc County community leaders called the Southern Midcoast Committee reviews grants and makes recommendations for funding. The deadline for applying is Saturday, Feb. 15. An application, guidelines, and a list of recent grants are available at mainecf.org.

In 2019, the committee awarded $81,132 in grants to 16 nonprofit organizations, including:

– Juniper Hill School for Place-Based Education in Alna, to create an arts series highlighting the diversity of Maine-based visual and performing artists, to catalyze community awareness of local artists and integrate their work into cultural events

– The town of Bristol, to build a boardwalk that creates accessibility to Pemaquid Beach while allowing for dune restoration

– Midcoast Maine Community Action, to establish the Community Investors Coalition and create a fund for low-income Sagadahoc County residents to provide services not available through other existing services

The Maine Community Foundation’s county and regional funds are built through donations from the community. For more information about the Sagadahoc County or Lincoln County funds, contact Maine Community Foundation Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at 1-877-700-6800 or mbahl@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

