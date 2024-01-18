Maine Community Foundation Scholarships Available January 18, 2024 at 10:04 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesScholarships Available for Adult LearnersMaine Community Foundation Awards $285K To Adult LearnersMaine Community Foundation Scholarships Available to Adult LearnersScholarships Available for Adult LearnersHundreds of Maine Community Foundation Scholarships Available Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!