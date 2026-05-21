Maine Preservation Announces Grant Recipients

Partnering for a seventh year with The 1772 Foundation, Maine Preservation awarded grants totaling nearly $131,000 to 20 nonprofit organizations in Maine. The grants ranged in amount from $1,700 to the grant maximum of $10,000.

Local recipients include the Friends of Westport Island History, Lincoln County Community Theater and Orchestra in Damariscotta, and the Monhegan Museum of Art and History.

“Maine Preservation is honored to partner with The 1772 Foundation to deliver support to nonprofit organizations that steward historic buildings integral to the fabric of communities across Maine,” said Tara Kelly, executive director of Maine Preservation. “We are pleased to direct much-needed capital improvement funds for ongoing maintenance and large-scale rehabilitation projects, from structural repairs at a cultural center in Patten and theater in Dover-Foxcroft to exterior carpentry repairs at historic house museums in Portland, Blue Hill, and Hartland.

Grants were provided for exterior repair and restoration, including painting, surface restoration, chimneys, porches, roofs, windows, foundations and sills, masonry repointing, and installation of fire detection and suppression systems. Projects were evaluated by Maine Preservation staff, who also will administer the grants. Each grantee was required to have matching funds for its project.

Founded in 1972, Maine Preservation is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving historic places, buildings, downtowns, and neighborhoods, strengthening the cultural and economic vitality of Maine communities.

For more information, go to mainepreservation.org.

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