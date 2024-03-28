Maine Preservation Recognizes Excellence At The 2024 Honor Awards Ceremony March 28, 2024 at 11:24 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFrances Perkins Center to Celebrate 81st Anniversary of Social Security ActFrances Perkins Center Inaugural Homestead Day Sept. 18Perkins Center Hosts Virtual Garden PartyFrances Perkins Homestead Open to Summer VisitorsFrances Perkins Homestead National Historic Landmark Open Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!