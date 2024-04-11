Maine School of Science and Mathematics Takes Number One Spot in Maine Math Meet

Maine School of Science and Mathematics, Maine’s only magnet high school and one of the few public boarding schools in the country, earned first place at the 45th annual Maine State Math Meet at the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday, April 2.

The Maine State Math Meet brings the top math students from around Maine to competitively demonstrate their understanding of challenging math concepts. After obtaining the highest total score in the state during the five regular math meets, Maine School of Science and Mathematics’ ivory team entered the state meet with high expectations.

The math team consists of Ari Anghel, a sophomore from Windham; Gabe Austin, a senior from Belfast; Quinn Daly, a junior from South Portland; Rye Hughes, a senior from Topsham; Asher Labbe, a senior from Rome; Graham Reichert, a sophomore from Cumberland Foreside; Elizabeth Rethman, a senior from Newcastle; Thomas Nonken, a sophomore from Limestone; Charley Reischer, a senior from Fort Kent; Lochlan O’Connor, a junior from Hallowell; and Quinn Smith, a senior from Van Buren as the alternate.

Individual awards included Reischer with the Skip Gates Bowl, Austin tied for fourth place among seniors, Hughes placed ninth overall, and O’Connor tied for third among juniors.

“In addition to strong individual performances, I’m most proud of the team effort demonstrated in the two team rounds where MSSM pulled ahead,” said Vanda Madore, one of our math team coaches. “We won the highest honors that we could, which were first place in regional, first place in Division A, and first place at state. You can’t do better than that. There are many very good individual awards that students got because of their scores. Just as a coach, I find that winning as a team is wonderful.”

Maine School of Science and Mathematics provides a rigorous STEM-based curriculum in a residential setting where learning is celebrated by the student and adult community. Students interact with teachers in and out of the classroom and have unique opportunities to explore courses and topics they wouldn’t otherwise have access to.

Maine School of Science and Mathematics highly motivated students begin their academic journeys in schools throughout the state and come to build upon that strong foundation to excel and thrive in an environment where they can find their place and go beyond.

The Maine Association of Math Leagues is the organization that sponsors the numerous math competitions and Maine. Maine Association of Math Leagues promotes innovative solutions to difficult problems through analytical thinking and team-based math competitions.

Participating schools can send up to 10 mathletes and one alternate who work through difficulties both individually and collaboratively. The solutions are revealed after each round and students may appeal if they believe they have a valid solution.

The topics range from algebra 1 to pre-calculus and require students to have both academic skills as well as the ability to work as a team.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

