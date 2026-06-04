MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital Nurse Receives DAISY Award

Trudy DeLong, an emergency department nurse at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta, received the DAISY Award on May 5 in recognition of her compassionate care and professionalism.

The DAISY Award is an international recognition program that honors nurses for clinical excellence and extraordinary compassionate care. The award was created by the family of J. Patrick Barnes to thank nurses who make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and families.

DeLong was nominated by an out-of-state visitor following a recent visit to Maine during which he experienced a sudden medical emergency.

“While traveling to Maine, I recently encountered a sudden and serious medical issue that required immediate attention,” he wrote in his nomination. “Upon arriving at your facility, Trudy stepped in without hesitation. With calm professionalism and reassuring efficiency, she quickly assessed the situation, arranged for the necessary assistance and ensured I received the timely care I needed.”

The nominator also praised DeLong’s kindness and professionalism during a stressful experience.

“Her responsiveness, kindness and competence made a deeply stressful experience far more manageable,” he wrote. “I am truly grateful for the expert care and attention she provided during a difficult moment.”

In addition to the patient nomination, colleagues described DeLong as highly attentive, consistently providing excellent care and bringing a positive presence to her work.

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