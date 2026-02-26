MaineHealth Offering Free, Paid CNA Training in Coastal Maine

MaineHealth is now recruiting for its next certified nursing assistant training program in the Coastal Region. The program will be held at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital and MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital from Monday, May 11 through Thursday, June 18.

Free tuition and paid training is available. Students who are accepted into the CNA apprentice program can earn while they learn and are eligible for employment benefits. Apprentices must agree to work at a MaineHealth facility for one year after completing the program.

The course includes classroom instruction, hands-on skills labs and onsite clinical experience at a local hospital and/or nursing home. Classes meet four to five days per week throughout the six-week program.

Individuals interested in applying must attend a virtual information session to review program requirements, the application process and next steps. Sessions will be held Thursday, March 5 from 10-11 a.m. and Thursday, March 19 from 6-7 p.m.

To apply, go to careersatmainehealth.org and search for “CNA Apprentice” by location. Following the information session, applicants will be scheduled to complete the Comprehensive Adult Student Assessment Systems exam, which must be passed at a ninth grade reading level.

For more information or to register for an information session, email cna@mainehealth.org.

