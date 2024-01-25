Advanced Search
Mainely Character Opens Scholarship Applications

Mainely Character is now accepting applications for scholarships for Maine high school seniors graduating in 2024 and attending post-secondary schools. The goal is to award 12 scholarships at $5,000 each in 2024.

Mainely Character awards scholarships to seniors who demonstrate courage, integrity, responsibility, and concern for others. Businesses and organizations throughout Maine have generously supported the Mainely Character Scholarship since its inception in 2001.

For more information, go to mainelycharacter.org.

^