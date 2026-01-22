Mainers Encouraged to Nominate an Educator for County Teacher of the Year

Nominations are now open for the Maine Teacher of the Year program, which celebrates excellence in teaching and elevates the importance of the teaching profession.

Traditionally, Maine selects a County Teacher of the Year from each of Maine’s 16 counties. One of those educators is later named State Teacher of the Year and also becomes Maine’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.

The state and county teachers of the year serve as ambassadors of the teaching profession and advocate for the quality education of Maine students. Throughout their year of service, these teachers have the opportunity to create a greater public awareness about the inspiring work happening in Maine schools, amplify the voices of fellow educators, and assist in ongoing efforts to strengthen Maine’s educator workforce. They receive ongoing professional learning and participate in leadership opportunities at the county, state, and national level.

Anyone — students, parents, school administrators, colleagues, and community members — is encouraged to nominate an educator for the Maine Teacher of the Year program. Nominations are due at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30. To nominate an educator, go to bit.ly/4sU5LRG. Self-nominations and nominations from family members will not be accepted.

Becky Hallowell, the 2025 Maine State Teacher of the Year, said her journey began with a nomination for 2024 Lincoln County Teacher of the Year.

“The experiences I have had as Maine Teacher of the Year have been transformative,” Hallowell said. “I made connections throughout our state and nation with astounding educators, supportive community members, and cutting-edge business leaders. I encourage everyone to nominate an influential teacher for Maine County Teacher of the Year recognition. The nomination itself tells teachers that they are seen and appreciated. Additionally, every County Teacher of the Year joins a collaborative cohort that works to bring out the best in all teachers across the state.”

The Maine Department of Education and Educate Maine, a business-led organization with a mission of championing college and career readiness, work collaboratively to manage and administer the Maine Teacher of the Year program. Funding is provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Geiger, Maine State Lottery, and Unum, with support from the Maine State Board of Education and the Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association.

Through the generous support of these businesses, there is no cost to the local school district when the Maine Teacher of the Year is out of the classroom on their official duties.

“The Maine Department of Education proudly supports the Maine Teacher of the Year program, an excellent opportunity every year to celebrate the dedicated, talented educators in our state whose hard work often goes unrecognized,” Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin said. “We encourage all Mainers to consider nominating a teacher who has made a positive impact on their local community.”

Teachers who are nominated for the Maine Teacher of the Year program must hold the appropriate professional certification for their teaching position and be a certified, in-good-standing pre-K through 12th grade teacher in a state-accredited public school, including career and technical education and adult education centers, public charter schools, or publicly supported secondary schools or town academies.

In addition, nominees must be actively teaching students at least 50% of the workday at the time of nomination and during their year of recognition; maintain their teaching position and remain in the county for which they are selected throughout their year of recognition; and have a minimum of five years of teaching, three of which are in Maine.

The 2026 Maine County Teachers of the Year will be announced in May. Through a selection process designed by educators, that pool will then be narrowed to semifinalists and state finalists before the 2027 Maine State Teacher of the Year is announced in the fall.

The Maine Teacher of the Year program is committed to a nomination and selection process that ensures people of all backgrounds are represented. Educate Maine and the Maine DOE champion that commitment by encouraging the nomination of educators from culturally diverse experiences and backgrounds.

For more information about the Maine Teacher of the Year program, go to mainetoy.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

