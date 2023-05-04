Maine’s State Bird the Star of New Picture Book

From award-winning Maine author Jennifer Richard Jacobson and celebrated illustrator Jamie Hogan, “Oh, Chickadee!” is a nonfiction picture book that takes an in-depth look at the year in the life of a chickadee, bringing the more hidden world of these endearing birds into view.

It answers questions such as where they nest, how they protect themselves from predators, and how they survive the frigid winter. “Oh, Chickadee!” was released on April 4.

Jacobson has loved chickadees since she fed them from her hand as a child. She is the author of many award-winning books for children and young adults. Her novel, “Small as an Elephant,” about a boy who was abandoned in a campground in Acadia National Park, won a Parent’s Choice Gold Award and is now in its 19th printing.

Hogan is an illustrator of many books for children with nature themes, as well as the author of “Skywatcher.” She enjoyed learning about chickadees for this book and watching these busy birds from her backyard feeder, but they won’t sit still.

There will be a book signing at Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop in Damariscotta from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

