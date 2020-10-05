Mask Maker Spurs Donations to Farm

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Susan Connery has been making masks as a fundraiser to benefit local organic farm, Veggies to Table.

“I had a bunch of fabric and a bunch of time,” said Connery. “Got my sewing machine out and started figuring out a reliable pattern.”

She contacted Erica Berman and Alain Ollier who own, operate, manage and work the farm.

Dedicated to reducing hunger in Maine, Veggies to Table has grown and donated over 11,000 lbs. of produce to families with food insecurities.

Connery learned about the farm last summer, while volunteering for the Lincoln County Gleaners, an organization fueled by volunteers who pick farm crops and deliver them to local families experiencing hunger.

Connery’s masks are pleated, double-layer, lightweight cotton with wire nose bridge. They cover from top of the nose to under the chin.

The masks come with black elastic ear bands or bands around the head and neck, and are available in variety of patterns. They are easy to clean and long lasting.

Masks are a minimum $15 donation made directly online to Veggies to Table. After making a donation, those interested may email Connery at susanconnerydesigns@gmail.com to place a mask order.

Donated funds will be used for projects such as building cold storage, paying their farmer a fair wage, and buying a much-needed greenhouse.

