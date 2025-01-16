Massasoit Awards For Long Leadership

The Massasoit Engine Co. gathered on Tuesday, Jan. 14 for its annual meeting. The Massasoit Engine Co. provides the firefighting services for the town of Damariscotta.

In addition to reelecting trustees and officers of the company, the members celebrated three fire officers for their long tenure in various roles within the company.

Fire Capt. Steve O’Bryan joined the company in 1978 and has served as the company clerk for 26 years. During his time with the department, O’Bryan held positions of training officer, and is currently the officer in charge of the self-contained breathing apparatus, which are the air packs firefighters use to enter dangerous environments.

Former Fire Chief William Brewer was recognized for accepting to serve a 25th consecutive year at company treasurer. His service as treasurer follows 15 years serving in a chief officer role, with 10 years as the fire chief in Damariscotta. Brewer oversaw the department during the time when a new station was built and a ladder truck was added to the company’s fleet.

The final award for the evening was the presentation of the company’s fire bugle. The bugle, also referred to as trumpet, is a symbol of leadership and command within the fire service.

The roots of the bugle go back to times when voice amplification was needed to direct crews and convey orders so a company could work effectively as a team. Today, it is used to denote rank with a single bugle insignia identifying a lieutenant, two a captain, three an assistant chief, four a deputy chief, and five signifies the rank of fire chief.

This award was founded last year to honor Deputy Chief James Hall’s nearly 30 years as a chief officer. Hall died in October 2024. At the base of the award is an inscription that reads to honor the longest-tenured foreman.

The new recipient of the company bugle, Assistant Chief Jon Pinkham, joined the engine company in 1991 and has served as an assistant fire chief for the past 24 years.

Family members, Damariscotta Town Manager Andy Dorr, and members of engine company celebrated the recipients before finishing their business meeting.

