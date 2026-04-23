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Medomak Valley Holds Annual Speech Competition

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The top three finishers and three honorable mentions in the annual Medomak Valley High School Philbrook Speech Competition, come together for a photo. Shown from left: Nick Russo, Colby Daigle, Tilia Meinersmann, Carlie Cooney, Connor Scott, and Cadence Overlock. (Photo courtesy Lisa Genthner Gunn)

The top three finishers and three honorable mentions in the annual Medomak Valley High School Philbrook Speech Competition, come together for a photo. Shown from left: Nick Russo, Colby Daigle, Tilia Meinersmann, Carlie Cooney, Connor Scott, and Cadence Overlock. (Photo courtesy Lisa Genthner Gunn)

On the morning of Wednesday, April 15, Medomak Valley High School held its annual Philbrook Speech Competition, an event that highlights and rewards students who have taken a position on a topic, supported it with research, and urged their audience to a call to action.

This year’s competition of 23 students, coordinated by the English language arts department, started many years ago with a bequest of money from the Philbrook family, but has continued in recent years because of another generous bequest from a local family who chooses to remain anonymous.

Three judges from the community, Daniel Vannah, Richard Fortuna, and Josh Snyder, spent the morning scoring student speeches of 3-5 minutes in length.

Top speakers receive $500 for first place; $300 for second place; and $200 for third place.

This year’s winning speeches were by Carlie Cooney, first; Connor Scott, second; and Cadence Overlock, third.

Three students – Colby Daigle, Tilia Meinersmann, and Nick Russo – were also recognized by the judges as honorable mentions:.

The English language arts department congratulates all speakers on setting the bar high for themselves through their hard work and commitment to continue this very worthwhile tradition.


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