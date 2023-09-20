Medomak Valley Senior Citizen News

Medomak Valley Seniors came together Monday, Sept. 11, at the North Nobleboro Community Center, located at 554 Upper East Pond Road. Doors opened at 9:30 a.m. Bingo started at 10 a.m. and Gladys Glidden won the special bingo prize.

Marcus Benner, Waldoboro’s recreation director, came to let members know about the trip the town of Waldoboro puts on every year.

This year the town has organized a bus trip to Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 14, where participants will go on a cruise on the Katahdin. Meal choices are ham, turkey, or chicken sandwiches. The cost for lunch is $17.

The trip is free for Waldoboro residents and costs $20 for nonresidents. Everyone is responsible for their own meal. It sounds like a fun time and a fall ride is always special considering the colorful foliage.

The bus departs from the Safe Harbor Community Church on Mill Street at 8:30 a.m. and returns around 5:30 p.m. The bus holds 55 people and there is a bathroom on board.

Before the seniors ate lunch Sept. 11, Jennie Feyler led the group in prayer.

Two new members have joined the group: Donna Parlin and Gloria Wotton, both from Waldoboro.

Entertainment was provided by Shelly Pease from Shelly Flower’s in Waldoboro. Everyone knows of her in town and she is amazing to watch. As she is putting flower arrangements together, Pease talked about the flowers and greenery she uses and where it comes from.

Pease said everything she uses comes from out of state or farther away and she has to order what she needs. Pease said she used to be able to get flowers from different businesses around Maine when she was short on supplies, but since COVID they have all closed up.

After Pease’s presentation the seniors drew numbers for a chance to win a Pease arrangement. The winners were Shirley Prock, Parlin, Gloria Wotton, and Norma Sproul, and the single rose in the vase was won by Nancy Gordon.

After Joni Gatcombe called the meeting to order, the seniors said the Lord’s Prayer, saluted the American flag, and sang “God Bless America.” The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were read and accepted.

The seniors’ next meeting will be Monday, Sept. 25. The group will enjoy a potluck lunch of beans, hot dogs, casseroles, coleslaw, biscuits, yeast rolls, and desserts.

Come join in the fun and experience why Medomak Valley Seniors is a place to meet. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Bingo starts at 10 a.m. and lunch starts between 11 or 11:30 a.m.

Meetings almost always feature something for entertainment or education, and new ideas are welcome. On Monday, Oct. 2, Nate Reed, from Family Insurance Advisers in Damariscotta, will make a presentation on the best Medicare advantage plans for various situations and needs.

Members have to be at least 55 years of age to join. Membership cost $5 a year and each time the group meets, members are welcome to sign in and put 50 cents in the basket for a door prize drawing.

For more information, call Joni Gatcombe at 832-7745 or Sproul at 380-3004.

