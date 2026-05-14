Medomak Valley Senior Citizen News

Medomak Valley Senior Citizens met on May 4 at the community building, at 554 Upper East Pond Road in North Nobleboro. Doors opened at 9:30 a.m. and bingo started at 10 a.m. The special bingo winner was Cynthia Sykes.

Members celebrated Mother’s Day a little early, with tables set with hot pink tablecloths with matching plates, napkins, silverware, and cups. Everything looked elegant, with a vase of daffodils from Shirley Prock’s garden and arrangement made by Norma Sproul as well as a large Mother’s Day card brought in from Jennie Feyler from her son.

Feyler said grace before members sat down to a potluck lunch with homemade bread, desserts, and coffee and soda. Everyone one got a gift card for Hannaford for Mother’s Day. Sproul got a gas card from the club for the extra things she contributes. Members sang “Happy Birthday” to Lelia Dyer, whose birthday was May 13.

The meeting was called to order by President Joni Gatcombe. Members recited the Lord’s Prayer, saluted the American flag, and sang “America the Beautiful.” Gatcombe thanked everyone for coming and for bringing a great variety of dishes. The secretary’s report was read and accepted, as was the treasurer’s report.

The next meeting will be Monday, May 18 and the theme will red, white, and blue for Memorial Day. There will be a potluck lunch. People only have to be 55 to attend. Membership dues are $5 annually.

Medomak Valley Senior Citizens meet the first and third Mondays every month from April to November. At each meeting, attendees sign in and put a $1 in the basket to help with coffee, etc.

For more information, call Gatcombe at 446-5732 or Sproul at 380-3004.

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