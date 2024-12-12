Medomak Valley Senior Citizens News

Medomak Valley Senior Citizens met at the North Nobleboro Community Center on Nov. 18, enjoying a combination Thanksgiving and Christmas party. Prior to that day, seniors decorated the hall. Buffalo plaid tablecloths, red tableware and holiday napkins were on the tables.

A separate table for Secret Santa gift exchange was decorated and ready. A beautiful, LED-lit small tree completed the decor. A table with red top hat and lights made the card exchange festive. The 18 members present made the party fun.

Norma Sproul played a left-and-right game. Everyone had a wrapped gift that moved as the script was read. It was a bit confusing to remember to move those gifts along. After the laughter, everyone was left with one gift. Gifts included scratch-off tickets, luscious candy, and jewelry. What a hoot!

After this event, the club members enjoyed a card exchange and sang some Christmas songs. The members sang loud and off key, but the singing was enjoyed by everyone.

Before the club had their catered meal, Chaplain Jennie Feyler said a blessing. Club President Joni Gatcombe remembered all members who have passed on or otherwise unable to attend the meeting. A grateful message was included for all efforts made to get this group together as one.

Jessica Barbour catered the meal. The menu included lasagna, garlic bread, tossed green salad, cole slaw and festive green fruit salad. Luscious cream puffs and whoopie pies topped it off. Shirley P. made a fancy punch. Any leftovers went home in new containers. Nothing was wasted.

The meeting ended with a reveal of who was the Secret Santa. Gifts were unwrapped and choruses of “thank you!” rang through the hall. Cleanup was easy.

The club raffled off six gift bags. Barbour was among the lucky winners.

New faces are always welcome. For more information, call Gatcombe at 832-7745 or Sproul at 380-3004.

