Medomak Valley Senior Citizens News

The Medomak Valley Senior Citizens met on May 18 at the North Nobleboro Community Center, at 554 Upper East Pond Road in Nobleboro.

Doors opened at 9:30 a.m. and bingo started at 10 a.m. The special bingo winner was Sally Blair.

Fifteen members were in attendance at the meeting. Tables were set up with red, white, and blue tablecloths with candles and centerpieces to remember Memorial Day.

Jennie Feyler said grace before attendees sat down to a potluck lunch. For dessert, there was a flag cake, red, white, and blue cupcakes, and brownies with coffee, soda, and water available.

The meeting was called to order by President Joni Gatcombe, who thanked everyone for coming and for all the wonderful variety of food and desserts. Attendees recited the Lord’s Prayer, saluted the American flag, and sang “America the Beautiful.”

The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were read and accepted. Members also voted on a few items; more will be revealed at the next meeting

Lelia Dyer was the winner of the drawing for a gift card to Hannaford. Red, white, and blue flower arrangements went to Nancy Gordon, Mary Peaslee, and Linda Simmons.

Members will next meet on Monday, June 1.

It will be a bag lunch. Norma Sproul. Betty Nelson, Nancy Gordon, and Maryann Winslow, will make pies to be sold for $2 a slice.

Medomak Valley Senior Citizens meet the first and third Mondays every month from April to November. At each meeting, attendees sign in and put a $1 in the basket to help with coffee, etc.

For more information, call Gatcombe at 446-5732 or Sproul at 380-3004.

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