Jamie Baribeau has joined the staff at The Lincoln Home as the Newcastle assisted living facility’s new culinary director.

Baribeau’s wealth of experience, passion for utilizing locally sourced food to provide creative cuisine, and his affection for seniors, make him a great addition to The Lincoln Home team.

He was educated at the University of New Hampshire, Castleton State College and received culinary training at The Culinary Institute of America. For over 30 years, Baribeau was the director of food and nutrition at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and he served as co-chair of Vermont’s Healthy Food in Healthcare Network. Baribeau and his wife, Barbara, owned a farm to plate catering business for over 13 years.

Baribeau’s philosophy, “food is medicine,” informs every item on his menus; limiting processed foods, sugar, sodium and fats. Healthy, nutritious, vitamin rich foods make residents feel better and have more energy.

Locally sourced vegetables come from Goranson’s Organic Farm in Dresden and High Hopes Farm in Bristol; grass fed and pasture raised meats come from Robie Farm in N.H., poultry from Gardiner, and seafood is harvested along the coast from Maine to Massachusetts. Maine and Vermont cheeses are part of the home’s weekly wine and cheese social hours. Next spring, plans include expanding The Lincoln Home‘s herb and vegetable gardens, encouraging residents’ participation.

Baribeau relies on the creativity and input of the culinary team that includes Deirdre Albert, Darlene Souza, Marcia Kimpton, Laura Benner, Barbara Mooney, Max Field, Shana York, Russell Dodge, Ingrid Gundersen, Melanie Card, Dee Kurtz, Mindy Doane-Jumbo, Michele Holmes, and Noah Dean.

Team members are cross trained in their positions, sharing a love of food and dedication to the residents. Baribeau meets with residents on a regular basis and welcomes their feedback and requests.

Baribeau credits his mother, grandmother, and two aunts for instilling in him a life-long love of good food. His relatives were all highly skilled in the kitchen, sourcing ingredients from their own gardens.

Drawn to Maine since he was a child, Baribeau often dreamed of living here. Last year, Baribeau and his wife Barbara, along with their puppy, Bobbi, made that wish come true, buying a home in Bristol.

