MEMA Requests Federal Government Initiate Preliminary Disaster Assessment January 25, 2024 at 10:51 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFEMA Offers Disaster Relief For Lincoln CountyFEMA Denies Disaster Declaration RequestBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardFederal Storm Aid to Maine Tops $1 MillionFEMA Approves $35,911 Grant to Jefferson Fire Department Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!