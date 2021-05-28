Memorial Day Events

Waldoboro

A Memorial Day parade sponsored by the American Legion Charles C. Lilly Post No. 149 will begin at the Waldoboro town office, at Route 1 and Depot Street, at 9 a.m.

Lineup for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. The parade will conclude at the Pine Street Medomak Terrace Memorial Park with a ceremony to honor and remember fallen servicemen and women.

Whitefield

The Whitefield Historical Society will conduct an outdoor program at the Whitefield town office beginning at 10 a.m. The event will include raising the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the national anthem, and awarding the Boston Post Cane.

Wiscasset

The Wiscasset American Legion Bradford-Sortwell-Wright Post No. 54 will hold its annual Memorial Day service at Wiscasset’s veterans monument at 9 a.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

