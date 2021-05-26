Advanced Search
Memorial Day Parade Seeks Participants

A Memorial Day parade sponsored by American Legion Charles C. Lilly Post No. 149 will begin at the Waldoboro town office at Route 1 and Depot Street at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

Lineup for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. The parade will conclude at the Pine Street Medomak Terrace Memorial Park with a ceremony to honor and remember fallen service men and women.

The Legion invites public participation in the parade and welcomes antique cars, horses, fire trucks, patriotic floats, Scouts, sports teams, marching bands, and groups, etc. Students who would like to march or decorate their bikes and ride will be provided a flag.

All entrants must be appropriate for Memorial Day. No political floats or participants will be allowed.

For more information, call 832-5074.

