Merry Barn Book Lending Program

Although schools and libraries are closed, the Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat encourages children to continue reading, writing, and creating. To facilitate, Merry Barn is lending books to children in the Midcoast area and will curate a collection based on kids’ wishes, use gloves and wipes to sanitize books, and leave the books on the porch by the side entrance of the barn. Please return books when finished so that they can be shared with others. Request a new supply anytime. To send a request, visit the website, merrybarn.com, and select the Contact page, or e-mail stephaniemcsherry@merrybarn.com. The Merry Barn is a community literacy center located at 417 River Road in Edgecomb.

