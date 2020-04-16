Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Merry Barn Book Lending Program

at

Although schools and libraries are closed, the Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat encourages children to continue reading, writing, and creating. To facilitate, Merry Barn is lending books to children in the Midcoast area and will curate a collection based on kids’ wishes, use gloves and wipes to sanitize books, and leave the books on the porch by the side entrance of the barn. Please return books when finished so that they can be shared with others. Request a new supply anytime. To send a request, visit the website, merrybarn.com, and select the Contact page, or e-mail stephaniemcsherry@merrybarn.com. The Merry Barn is a community literacy center located at 417 River Road in Edgecomb.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company