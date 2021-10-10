Mid-Coast Audubon Bird Seed Fundraiser

Mid-Coast Audubon will accept bird seed orders through Friday, Oct. 22 to raise funds to support bird conservation and education programming.

Seed must be picked up on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at Plants Unlimited, 629 Commercial St. in Rockport or Lincoln County Publishing Co., 116 Mills Road, Newcastle. Pick-up location should be specified when ordering.

The five varieties that will be offered this fall are black oil sunflower seed, 20 pounds for $19 or 40 pounds for $33; sunflower meaties (hulled), 25 pounds for $29 or 50 pounds for $50; melody mix, 20 pounds for $15 or 40 pounds for $24; thistle (Nyjer), five pounds for $12; and suet blocks, $2.50 each.

Orders can be placed either online at midcoast-audubon.square.site or via the mail-in form available at midcoast.maineaudubon.org/event/fall-bird-seed-sale.

“The bird seed sale is an important fundraiser for the organization as all of our events are offered free to the public,” said Mid-Coast Audubon President Susan Schubel. “Proceeds from this sale help to provide support for a number of our activities including speaker fees for our public programs, maintenance, and repairs of our preserves, funds for our environmental education grants for teachers and birders, and more.”

If ordering by mail, send forms to “Seed Sale Sue,” 12 Audubon Road, Bremen, ME 04551. For more information, email at sschubel@tidewater.net with “birdseed” in the subject line or call 380-1370.

