Mid-Coast Audubon Bird Seed Sale Fundraiser

It is time to prepare for spring bird-feeding as people eagerly anticipate the arrival of the colorful migrants. Mid-Coast Audubon will be accepting bird seed orders through Saturday, Feb. 22 to raise funds to support bird conservation and education programming. Orders can be placed via a mail-in form available at Mid-Coast Audubon’s website, midcoast.maineaudubon.org/event/bird-seed-sale.

Seed must be picked up on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at one of two locations, Plants Unlimited, at 629 Commercial St. in Rockport, or Lincoln County Publishing, at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle. Specify on the order form where the seed will be picked up.

It is a great time to stock up on seed to keep birds healthy and happy through the spring and summer. Five varieties will be offered this fall: black-oil sunflower seed, at $16 for 20 pounds and $29 for 40 pounds; sunflower meaties, hulled, at $28 for 25 pounds and $47 for 50 pounds; Melody Mix, at $14 for 20 pounds and $23 for 40 pounds; thistle (nyjer), at $10 for 5 pounds; and suet blocks, at $2 each.

According to Mid-Coast Audubon President Susan Schubel, “The bird seed sale is an important fundraiser for the organization, as all of our events are offered free to the public. Proceeds from this sale support our school and library feeder-station program, speaker fees for our library programs, maintenance and repairs on our preserves, funds for our environmental education grants for teachers and birders, and more.”

Mail preorder forms by Feb. 22 to “Seed Sale Sue,” 12 Audubon Road, Bremen, ME 04551. For more information, contact Schubel by email at sschubel@tidewater.net or call 380-1370.

