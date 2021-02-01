Mid-Coast Audubon Birdseed Sale

Mid-Coast Audubon is accepting bird seed orders through Feb. 20 to raise funds for bird conservation and education programming. Orders can be placed by mail-in form, available at tinyurl.com/yy3d8o7c.

Seed must be picked up on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at one of two locations: Plants Unlimited, 629 Commercial St., Rockport, or Lincoln County Publishing, 116 Mills Road, Newcastle. Pickup location is specified on the order form.

It’s a great time to stock up on seed to keep birds healthy and happy from winter through spring. Five varieties will be offered this year: black oil sunflower seed, 20 pounds for $18 or 40 pounds for $32; sunflower meaties (hulled), 25 pounds for $29 or 50 pounds for $48; Melody Mix, 20 pounds for $14 or 40 pounds for $23; thistle (Nyjer), 5 pounds for $12; and suet blocks, $2 each.

“The bird seed sale is an important fundraiser for the organization, as all of our events are offered free to the public,” Mid-Coast Audubon President Susan Schubel said. “Proceeds from this sale help to provide support for a number of our activities, including speaker fees for our public programs, maintenance of our preserves, funds for our environmental education grants for teachers and birders, and more.”

All seed is preordered, so payment must be received by Feb. 20. Checks payable to Mid-Coast Audubon should be sent to Seed Sale Sue, 12 Audubon Road, Bremen, ME 04551. For more information, email sschubel@tidewater.net with “bird seed” in the subject line or call 380-1370.

Mid-Coast Audubon members live from Edgecomb to Belfast and inland to Augusta. Visit midcoast.maineaudubon.org for more information.

