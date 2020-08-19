Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition Motorcycle Ride

The Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition will be holding its third annual “Ride-4-Recovery” on Saturday, Sept. 19. The open-to-all Rockland to Pemaquid Point Lighthouse motorcycle ride will begin at Fisher Engineering at 50 Gordon Drive in Rockland. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with “kickstands up” at 10 a.m. Registration has been discounted this year to $10 so that everyone is able to attend.

“The ‘Ride-4-Recovery’ not only brings the whole community together for a fun ride through beautiful country, but it also demonstrates our community’s desire to provide a ‘fresh start’ to our neighbors, friends, and family members who work hard in the face of substance use disorder to recover their lives, their jobs, and their families,” said Myles Ouellette, former Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition staff member and founder of the event.

Fisher Engineering and Recover Together are the official sponsors of the event.

The Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition, established in 2016, is a nonprofit organization with the mission of providing support to individuals and families seeking help and healing to address the challenge of addiction.

