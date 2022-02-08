Midcoast Conservancy Accepts Land Donation in Memory of Nancy Duffy

In December 2021, Midcoast Conservancy accepted a generous donation of 45-acre Aranyani: Nancy Ellis Duffy Nature Preserve from Leonard Duffy, in memory of his wife, the late Nancy Duffy. The name Aranyani was chosen because she is an ancient Hindu goddess that animates and protects the forests and the animals that live within them.

“Nancy had a strong connection with nature on many levels; she cared for all the plants and animals around our home in Newcastle,” Leonard Duffy said. “Everywhere she went, Nancy appreciated the delicate balance and interdependence within all of nature. She embodied the spirit of Aranyani during her lifetime, and this Preserve in memory of Nancy honors her connection to the forest and every living being within it.”

“It is an absolute honor to be in care of this beautiful piece of land in Newcastle with wetlands and woods, and to help Mr. Duffy carry out Nancy’s wishes for the property to remain wild woodland with no active forest management, allowing the natural balance that Nancy Duffy sought to play out over time,” said Anna Fiedler, Midcoast Conservancy land protection specialist.

Aranyani is located off of Chase Farm Road, just north of the Maine Department Inland Fisheries and Wildlife protected land in Newcastle. Aranyani protects the water quality of the Sheepscot River, supporting wildlife habitat and providing clean air and flood control. The Preserve will be open to the public for non-motorized recreation.

“This project is part of Midcoast Conservancy’s focus on increasing the pace of land conservation,” said Pete Nichols, Midcoast Conservancy executive director. “Aranyani is a key part of Midcoast Conservancy’s goal to double the conserved land in our service region by 2030. The time to act is now, while the opportunity to protect large habitat blocks remains.”

Midcoast Conservancy is a vibrant regional land trust that works to protect vital lands and waters on a scale that matters and to inspire wonder and action on behalf of all species and the Earth. The organization works throughout the Sheepscot River, Medomak River, and Damariscotta Lake watersheds.

Midcoast Conservancy manages over 14,000 acres in 59 preserves and 100 miles of trails, including Hidden Valley, a preserve with cabin and outdoor recreation equipment rentals and a low-impact forestry program. Community members can get involved in the organization’s work as volunteers with water quality monitoring, habitat restoration, fish passage projects, forestry and oyster farming, or outdoor recreation and education.

For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

