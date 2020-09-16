Midcoast Conservancy Adds to Whitefield Salmon Preserve

At the end of August, Midcoast Conservancy purchased a high priority 27.7-acre addition to its Whitefield Salmon Preserve from Ellis Percy and JoAnn Tribby.

“We’re very glad to partner with Midcoast Conservancy to protect this land so that both the people and wildlife of Whitefield will be able to continue to enjoy this beautiful place,” said Percy. “That means a great deal to us.”

“This preserve now totals 83 acres and, together with the Look preserve and Haines Preserve just across the Sheepscot River in Whitefield, creates 206 acres of protected land in the neighborhood,” said Anna Fiedler, Midcoast Conservancy director of land conservation.

The property contains intact mixed hardwood forest which provides critical flood control and store carbon.

“This stretch of the river provides critical habitat for Atlantic Salmon spawning and rearing,” said Shri Verrill, Midcoast Conservancy senior watershed restoration manager. “I’m thrilled that Midcoast Conservancy was able to increase the undeveloped buffer along the river by expanding Whitefield Salmon Preserve, so that we now protect over 2.5 miles of frontage on this stretch of the west branch of the Sheepscot River in Whitefield.”

Part of the property was already in a conservation easement held by Midcoast Conservancy that included much of the 1.7-mile Sheepscot West Branch trail, created and maintained in partnership by the Whitefield Trails Committee.

The original Whitefield Salmon Preserve was purchased with funds from eight different foundations, including National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, as well as private donors. The preserve addition was made possible by generous funding from private donors.

