Winter is coming and in order to help get kids and families outside having fun in the snow, Midcoast Conservancy is providing affordable cross country ski equipment to local kids ages kindergarten through eighth grade.

Families can lease high quality skis, boots, and poles through Midcoast Conservancy for the entire winter. Each child will get sized for the gear and then take it home for the season so they can ski on great equipment wherever, whenever they want.

The first fit session is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon; a second will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 3-5 p.m. Both will be at the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta. A final lease day will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at the Edgecomb Eddy School but inventory will be very low by then so families are encouraged to come to the earlier sessions for the best selection of sizes.

The child who will use the skis must be present. The ski lease package is $70 per participant. Any questions about the ski lease program can be directed to Andy at andyb@midcoastconservancy.org. For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events.

In addition, Midcoast Conservancy will hold the annual youth cross-country ski clinic for kids ages 5-12 for six weeks, from Saturday, Jan. 7 to Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. The clinic is the perfect setting for skiers of different levels to gain confidence and enjoy the nature center’s trails. Instructors use fun, non-competitive methods to get the skiers out on the trails having a great time each week. For more information or to register, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events, or call 389-5150.

