Midcoast Conservancy Welcomes New Senior Watershed Manager

Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to welcome Tim Trumbauer to its staff as senior watershed manager.

Trumbauer will be responsible for protecting and improving water resources for human and ecological benefit within the Midcoast Conservancy service area. Trumbauer and other Water Team staff will work with community leaders on developing a watershed management plan in Damariscotta Lake and implement new opportunities for protecting water quality in the Medomak River watershed. He will work with municipalities and landowners within the shoreland zone to help mitigate harmful erosion, among other projects.

In addition to an honors degree in environmental science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Trumbauer holds a certificate in not-for-profit leadership from the University of Delaware, and is a certified Master Naturalist. His 20 years of professional experience include water quality monitoring, environmental restoration, environmental policy, communications, community engagement, and organizational leadership.

“We are thrilled to have Tim joining our staff,” Midcoast Conservancy Interim Executive Director Lissa Widoff said. “Midcoast Conservancy is working to restore and improve water and habitat quality throughout our three watersheds – Medomak River, Sheepscot River and Damariscotta Lake. From our rivers to coastal shellfishing areas and popular recreational waters like Damariscotta Lake, we are excited to have the benefit of Tim’s years of experience as a watershed manager in tidal and coastal waters.”

Originally from the Chesapeake Region, Trumbauer grew up on the banks of Rosin Creek fishing, sailing, and swamping his father’s rowboat. With these formative experiences, he has dedicated his career to protecting and restoring natural waters. Before joining Midcoast Conservancy, Trumbauer served as a riverkeeper and watershed manager on the Chester River. As a riverkeeper, he led citizen science, water quality monitoring, restoration, advocacy, and outreach efforts for the 400-square-mile Chester River watershed.

“The mission and people of Midcoast Conservancy are a perfect fit for me personally and professionally,” Trumbauer said. “I am inspired by both the alluring local landscape and the diverse accomplishments of the organization throughout the service area. I am thrilled to be on the team!”

“Tim has been a good sport while we soaked him with the firehose, and threw him in the deep end while introducing him to the myriad details, deadlines, programs, partners, and volunteers that make our work possible,” Senior Watershed Restoration Manager Shri Verrill said. “His sense of humor, quick wit, and impressive ability to assess and act proportionately make me confident that we made the right choice and he’s an excellent addition to our team.”

“Tim jumped in feet first to learn about our watersheds and programs,” Watershed Coordinator Patricia Nease said. “He very quickly became an essential and valued member of our team. I’m really looking forward to how his experience and expertise will benefit our watersheds!”

For more information about Midcoast Conservancy, go to midcoastconservancy.org. To contact Trumbauer, email tim.t@midcoastconservancy.org.

