Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Midcoast Ecumenical Diaper Bank

at

Volunteer David Munger helps to unload diapers for the Ecumenical Diaper Bank.

Volunteer David Munger helps to unload diapers for the Ecumenical Diaper Bank.

Though the annual ecumenical diaper drive could not occur as is tradition, diapers were still donated by mail. Continued donations may be sent by mail to Ecumenical Diaper Bank, c/o Midcoast Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 714, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Check donations should be made out to Damariscotta Baptist Church with “diapers” on the memo line.

Diapers continue to be distributed with the support of the community.

Parents in need may pick up diapers from the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Newcastle every Tuesday 9:30-11 a.m.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company