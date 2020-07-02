Midcoast Ecumenical Diaper Bank

Though the annual ecumenical diaper drive could not occur as is tradition, diapers were still donated by mail. Continued donations may be sent by mail to Ecumenical Diaper Bank, c/o Midcoast Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 714, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Check donations should be made out to Damariscotta Baptist Church with “diapers” on the memo line.

Diapers continue to be distributed with the support of the community.

Parents in need may pick up diapers from the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Newcastle every Tuesday 9:30-11 a.m.

