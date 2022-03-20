Midcoast Humane and Little Dog Coffee Unite To Raise Awareness and Funds

Midcoast Humane and Little Dog Coffee Shop released the first of three sponsored videos designed to bring awareness to Midcoast Humane’s homeless animals and its campaign for a new shelter. The video is one in a series sponsored by Little Dog Coffee Shop as part of its ongoing partnership with Midcoast Humane.

Mason Palmatier, owner of Little Dog Coffee in Brunswick, became actively involved in promoting the organization in early 2021, one year before joining the board.

“While Little Dog Coffee Shop has always provided a welcoming space for people to meet and discuss the topics of the day, we also recognize that there are guests who have no one to meet. Maybe their partner recently passed or they are new to the area and searching for a connection. Midcoast Humane provides companionship to those who most need it,” Palmatier said. “Little Dog not only supports Midcoast Humane’s efforts in providing safe homes to lonely animals, but also in turn what those animals provide to community members. It feels good to come home to a wagging tail.”

Since its founding in 1950, Midcoast Humane has placed tens of thousands of animals in loving homes and reunited thousands of lost animals with their families.

“Whether you are forced to rehome your family pet, or are having trouble affording veterinary care for your animal, Midcoast Humane is here to help however we can,” said Jess Townsend, executive director of Midcoast Humane. “We are here for the pets and people of Midcoast Maine.”

Palmatier hopes the video will help close the funding gap in Midcoast Humane’s $6.0 million campaign to retrofit an existing facility in Brunswick.

“The new shelter will allow us to provide a better quality of care to the thousands of animals we see every year, and it will also allow us to offer more services to pet owners in our community. Mason and Little Dog Coffee Shop understand the tremendous impact that sort of help can have on people and their communities,” Townsend said.

To date, the shelter has raised $3.3 million in donations, with another $2.7 million remaining to raise. They hope to move into the new building this spring.

“With help from our community and local businesses like Little Dog Coffee, I have no doubt that our campaign will be a success,” Townsend said. “There is so much love for animals across the Midcoast. We hope people will see the incredible amount of good the new shelter will generate for pets and pet owners across Maine and beyond, and want to be a part of it.”

To view the video sponsored by Little Dog Coffee Shop and learn more about the campaign, go to midcoasthumane.org/capitalcampaign.

