Midcoast Humane Appoints Interim Executive Director

The board of directors of Midcoast Humane, a well-established nonprofit providing animal welfare services to 40 municipalities in the state of Maine, recently announced the appointment of Jess Townsend as its interim executive director.

“All of us at Midcoast Humane see an opportunity to improve and enhance the lives of pets and people in the communities we serve, and are thrilled to have Jess lead us in this exciting stage of growth,” said Robert Jones, chair of the board of directors of Midcoast Humane.

Townsend’s appointment comes as the organization undergoes strategic restructuring and prepares to move its Brunswick headquarters to a newly renovated, state-of-the-art 24,000-square-foot sheltering facility.

“The new facility will allow us to implement a plan of strategic growth in programming and outreach, all while advancing the quality of care for homeless animals and pet owners in need,” Jones said. “The organization is primed for tremendous progress, and with Jess at the helm, there is no doubt that Midcoast Humane will achieve remarkable heights.”

Townsend has worked in animal welfare for 15 years and has significant experience in nonprofit management. After discovering her passion for sheltering as a volunteer at a rescue, she dedicated her career to the field of animal welfare. Her previous work includes positions at the Maryland SPCA, the Washington Humane Society, and most recently, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. Throughout her career Townsend has specialized in elevating operations, increasing organizational efficiency, improving the quality of life for homeless pets, and saving countless lives.

With her substantial background and prominence as a regional leader in animal welfare and sheltering, Townsend has a core understanding and deep appreciation of the organization’s mission and vision.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Midcoast Humane during this period of transition,” Townsend said. “We have not only the kind of dedicated staff and volunteers you can build a future on, but also the boundless potential to have a positive impact on the lives of homeless pets. I look forward to leading Midcoast Humane into its next chapter, one that focuses on the welfare of animals throughout the Midcoast, the state of Maine, and the country. The future of Midcoast Humane is bright and limitless.”

Midcoast Humane plans to move into the new facility, located at 5 Industrial Parkway in Brunswick, once renovations are complete in the second quarter of 2022. The shelter at 30 Range Road will be sold and the animal care facility in Edgecomb will continue to provide services to constituents in that region.

For more information, go to midcoasthumane.org, call 449-1366, or find Midcoast Humane on Facebook and Instagram.

