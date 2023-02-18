Midcoast Humane Pet Spotlight

The following pets are eligible for adoption through Midcoast Humane. Anyone interested in adopting can fill out an application at midcoasthumane.org.

Comet, one year old, male, mixed breed dog

Comet is a sweet and naturally well-mannered dog who has a lot of energy and is eager to learn, play and generally participate in everything! He could live with another dog given a successful meet and greet, and could live with cats with proper introductions. He would love to find an active adopter that will take him for adventures and show him all that Maine has to offer.

Oliver, 5 years old, male cat

Oliver is a handsome, five-year-old gentleman who is looking for a quiet home with adults who will be patient with him as he becomes comfortable in his new surroundings. He loves to watch the world through the window and chatter to things outside, and he will follow you around for affection and treats once he knows you’re a friend. Fast movements and loud noises startle him, so the calmer the home, the happier he will be. Oliver is at our Edgecomb campus, so if you think he sounds like the companion for you, just fill out an application on our website to meet him!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

