Midcoast Humane Receives Grant to Support Animal Welfare

The Maine Community Foundation recently awarded $282,500 in grants to 21 organizations to support animal welfare.

The fund supports organizations dedicated to advancing animal welfare in Maine. Priority is given to organizations that help low-income or disadvantaged populations maintain ownership of their pets and prevent animal surrender/abandonment.

Midcoast Humane received a $20,000 grant in support of its Community Cats voucher program, which provides financial assistance to income-qualified rural cat owners and cat colony caretakers.

The next deadline for proposals to the Animal Welfare Fund is June 1, 2022. For application, guidelines and a complete list of 2021 grants, go to mainecf.org.

For more information, go to mainecf.org or contact Program Officer John Ochira by calling 1-877-700-6800 or emailing jochira@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

