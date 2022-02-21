Advanced Search
Midcoast Humane’s Edgecomb Campus Reopens for Adoptions

After three years as a facility dedicated specifically to animal care, Midcoast Humane is excited to announce that the Edgecomb campus is once again performing adoptions by appointment, allowing the organization to better serve the people in surrounding communities and help rehome more animals in need.

For more information about adopting an animal, go to midcoasthumane.org and fill out an online application.

The Edgecomb campus is located at 27 Atlantic Highway.

