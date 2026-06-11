Midcoast Literacy Hiring Instructor to Work With Young Children in Lincoln County

Midcoast Literacy, a nonprofit that provides free literacy programs to people of all ages, is seeking a part-time instructor for its Read With Me program in Lincoln County.

The site instructor works during the school year visiting Head Start Centers in Newcastle, Wiscasset, Whitefield, and Waldoboro.

“We’re looking for someone who enjoys working with young children and reading great children’s books” said Katie Clark, program director. “This would be a good fit for a recent retiree or a stay-at-home parent interested in working a few hours each week. If you’re looking for a part-time role that makes a meaningful difference in our community, we’d love to hear from you.”

Read With Me promotes the development of young children’s early literacy skills by encouraging and supporting family read-aloud routines, so children enter kindergarten with the foundation necessary for learning to read.

The Read With Me site instructor leads the monthly family early-literacy sessions for children in area Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Lincoln County. Parents are invited to join all in-class sessions for story and activity time. Each session, every child receives a free book and a handout to encourage more literacy-building activities at home.

The work schedule includes monthly visits to each site and preparation time before each visit, for a total of 10-14 hours a month from August through May.

The site instructor should have knowledge of literacy development and early childhood development; have three years or more of related experience; and be able to work independently, leading groups of young children and adults and engaging them in discussions and activities;

A complete job description and more information on how to apply can be found at midcoastliteracy.org/work-with-us. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis with the goal of filling the position by Wednesday, July 15.

Midcoast Literacy has been providing free literacy programs to people of all ages in Lincoln, Sagadahoc, and northern Cumberland counties since 1970. For more information, go to midcoastliteracy.org.

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