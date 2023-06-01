Midcoast Literacy’s Annual Celebration Recognizes Students, Volunteers

Midcoast Literacy held its annual meeting and celebration in Bath on May 21, celebrating 53 years of providing free literacy services in Lincoln, Sagadahoc, and northern Cumberland counties. The festive picnic brought together board members, staff, tutors, learners, supporters, and their families to mark the organization’s accomplishments in the past year.

“2022 was a year of recovery and growth for our organization,” said Midcoast Literacy Executive Director Daniel Burson. “We are grateful for the incredible investments volunteers and donors have made this year, helping us to fully bring back longtime programs and adapt to meet the needs of even more learners. In 2022 we served a record of 142 children and adults with one-on-one tutoring, and expect to be challenged to serve even more learners in the year ahead.”

In her remarks, board Chair Julie Hendrickson thanked the staff and board of directors for their renewed focus on fundraising events in the past year, and introduced new board members Julie Criscitiello, of Brunswick; James Hughes, of Bath; and Spinoza Lebouandzoka, of Brunswick.

The annual celebration included awards recognizing exceptional tutors and learners for their accomplishments over the past year. The Outstanding Learner Award was given to English language learner Lazare Sonda, of Brunswick, who participates through Midcoast Literacy’s Workplace Literacy partnership with Wild Oats Bakery and Cafe.

Outstanding Read Together Learner Awards, for students in Midcoast Literacy’s program for children ages 6-14, were given to Samira Manta, Suzanne Nzeba, and Monique Palaba, all of Brunswick.

The fourth annual Newton Blakesley and Cyndy Lewis Outstanding Tutor Award, named in honor of the dedicated work of former Midcoast Literacy board members, was given to Jen Litchfield, of Topsham.

At the event, Midcoast Literacy also recognized The Brunswick Welcome Center as their Community Partner of the Year. The welcome center, a joint venture of the town of Brunswick and the Immigrant Resource Center of Maine, partners with Midcoast Literacy to provide space for tutoring sessions and to host a monthly Conversation Cafe for English language learners.

Through a wide range of family literacy and adult literacy programs, the dedicated staff and volunteers of Midcoast Literacy strive to help children and adults develop their literacy skills so they can succeed through all stages of life.

For more information about Midcoast Literacy’s free tutoring programs for adults and children, or to learn how to become a volunteer tutor or volunteer board member, email admin@midcoastlit.org or call 443-6384.

