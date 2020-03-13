Midcoast Lyme Disease Support & Education Conference Canceled

Midcoast Lyme Disease Support & Education regrets to inform the public that its sixth annual Midcoast Lyme Disease Support & Education conference on Saturday, April 11 has been canceled, along with the April 10 free documentary showing of “Skin Deep: The Battle Over Morgellons.”

The venue is following the recommendations of Maine’s governor, Janet Mills, and the state public health department and is not hosting gatherings where attendance is expected to be 250 people or more.

Every year, the Midcoast Lyme Disease Support & Education conference has a very large attendance — a mixed crowd of medical providers, patients, caregivers, and the general public, many with compromised immune systems.

The conference will not be rescheduled this year. More information and updates are to come. Please direct any questions to info@mldse.org.

