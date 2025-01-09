Miller School Competing in Eighth Annual WinterKids WinterGames

Miller School is excited to announce that it has been selected to compete in the eighth annual WinterKids WinterGames, marking the school’s second consecutive year representing Lincoln County.

The WinterGames, a highly competitive and engaging statewide event, brings together 16 schools from across Maine to tackle four weeks of weather-themed challenges designed to foster collaboration, critical thinking, and outdoor physical activity.

This year’s theme is “Weather,” and each week, students will focus on a different weather element, such as temperature, precipitation, wind, and clouds, while participating in hands-on activities that encourage teamwork and learning. Throughout the competition, students will work together to explore the science behind weather phenomena and engage in challenging activities to deepen their understanding of how weather impacts the environment.

As part of this exciting event, Miller School will also host two exciting events:

From 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 28, Miller School will host a special family night event. This evening is open to all Miller School families and will feature interactive weather-related activities and games.

Families will have the opportunity to join in on the fun, play games, drink hot cocoa and eat cookies, take silly photos in the photobooth, and travel around for a story walk. It’s a great way for the community to come together and show support for the students as they compete for the $5,000 grand prize.

Miller School will also be featured on WMTW Channel 8’s popular segment, “Weather at Your School,” at 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. During this live broadcast, students will have the chance to express their excitement for the WinterGames and also see how presenting the news works.

The segment will give viewers a closer look at how Miller School is participating in the competition and highlight the school’s commitment to hands-on learning and outdoor physical activity. Be sure to tune in early to catch all the action.

“We are delighted to join the WinterKids Winter Games again this year.” said Miller School Principal Julia Levensaler. “It is an incredible way to inspire our students to embrace winter activities, work collaboratively, and develop lifelong habits for healthy living. The enthusiasm and energy surrounding the WinterKids Winter Games exemplify the strong spirit of collaboration and pride that defines Miller School.”

The WinterKids WinterGames run for four weeks, and the grand prize for the winning school is $5,000. Each school’s performance in the weekly weather-themed challenges will be tracked, with points awarded based on teamwork, creativity, participation, and problem-solving.

The WinterGames aim to promote both physical and mental fitness in students, all while creating an engaging learning environment that connects kids to the natural world.

WinterKids is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and outdoor activities for children, especially during the winter months. Through events like the WinterGames, WinterKids works to engage students in physical activity while fostering a love of science and exploration.

For more information about Miller School’s participation in the WinterKids WinterGames, go to winterkids.org.

