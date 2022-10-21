Mills, Pingree Speak at Lincoln County Democratic Rally Submitted article October 21, 2022 at 10:29 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesState Leaders and Local Candidates to Attend Democratic Committee Lobster BakeMeet Lincoln County Candidates March 6Rally for Democracy Thanks Volunteers, Looks to NovemberLincoln County Democrats to Host LegislatorsLincoln County Democrats Welcome Harvest Dinner’s Return Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!