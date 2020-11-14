Momo Looking for Forever Home

I’m a five-year-old spayed female named Momo. I need to be the only pet in an adult-only home to be my happiest! I would love a fenced-in yard so I can run and play with you.

I am a ball of energy looking for a like-minded adopter who enjoys exercise. I know how to motivate you to walk just a little bit longer or throw the ball just a little bit farther. I love my toys and would play with them all day if I could. I’m also smart as a whip and well-rounded in my training methods — I like to exercise my brain as well as my body.

If you are interested in giving me the active and loving home I need, please visit midcoasthumane.org to fill out a pre-adoption survey or call 449-1366 ext. 206 to learn more about me.

