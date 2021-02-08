Morris Farm Needs Help to Maintain Operations

A beloved local institution is facing an uncertain future due to losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Forced to cancel fundraising events and programming in 2020, Morris Farm is experiencing a $30,000 shortfall and relying on endowment funds in order to support its operations until it can fully reopen to the public.

“Morris Farm Trust is focused on agriculture, education, and the community,” board Chair Madelyn Hennessey said. “We have always been in need of public support, but the pandemic erased all our best-laid plans, as it has for most nonprofits.

“Despite severe limitations on what we can safely do, our buildings still need to be maintained. Our utility bills still need to be paid. We still want to be able to provide free, fresh produce to local families. All that takes money. And, without it, we have very few options.”

While asking for additional financial support from the community, Morris Farm continues its important work primarily with volunteers: providing free, fresh, local food to families throughout the year to help the community eliminate hunger and food scarcity; providing walking paths and trails on its farmland and open land; creating a new, outdoor, nature-based day care for children ages 4-11; operating a farm store that sells products from local farms and artisans; preserving a working farm; and providing learning opportunities for K-12 students.

All of these programs rely on participation from community volunteers and use the farm’s land and animals to foster respect for the Earth and instill a sense of shared responsibility for the wise stewardship of natural resources.

Donations may be sent to: Morris Farm Trust, 156 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, or made online at morrisfarm.org.

About the farm

Founded in 1995, The Morris Farm Trust was created in an effort to preserve and operate one of the last remaining farms in Wiscasset. In the ensuing years, trustees, community volunteers, members, and staff have worked tirelessly to restore and expand the farm’s buildings and care for the land. Morris Farm was designated as a Forever Farm for 25 years by the Maine Farmland Trust. 2020 was its 25th year.

The Morris Farm is both a working farm and an educational resource for the communities of the Midcoast. The Morris Farm Trust works to promote the values of sustainable agriculture and stewardship of the Earth through education, demonstration, and community involvement, while enhancing food security in the greater Midcoast.

