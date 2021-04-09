Musical Fundraiser to Support Inn Along the Way, LCTV

It’s a Virtual, Musical Spring Thing, a fundraiser for Inn Along the Way and Lincoln County Television, will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 11. The program will be available on LCTV (Channel 7) or via livestream at lctv.org.

New dreams, hopes, and thoughts of returning to “the barn” come with spring’s awakening as musicians, songwriters, and fundraising converge for this special event. Damariscotta Region open mic musicians and friends John Schindler, Kat Logan, Jud Caswell, Jamie Peghiny, Charles Bernier, the 32 North Band, Julie Anne Lovely Thompson, Stan Davis, Scott Woodruff, Sylvia Tavares, and Finntown Road will share their talents in this by-donation virtual fundraiser. Introductions will be made by John Couch.

To make a donation to Inn Along the Way, go to innalongtheway.org/contribute or mail a check to Inn Along the Way, P.O. Box 1133, Damariscotta, ME 04543

To make a donation to LCTV, go to lctv.org/support-lctv-2 or mail a check to LCTV, 29 Sheepscot Road, Newcastle, ME 04553.

For more information about Inn Along the Way’s musical events, call Sylvia Tavares at 766-8469 or email sylviatarvares502@gmail.com.

Inn Along the Way looks forward to a return to live, in-person events when all can share their music, voices, and stories at the nonprofit’s event barn and surrounding fields later this summer and fall.

