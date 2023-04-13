MVHS Math Team Competes at State Meet April 13, 2023 at 12:12 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMath League Completes SeasonMedomak Valley Math Team Continues Strong Season at Third Meet‘Hello, Dolly!’ Opens at MVHS Nov. 11MVHS Students Compete at State Science FairLocal Students Named to University of Maine Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!