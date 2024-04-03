MVHS Writing Contest Winner Announced

On Tuesday, March 26, Teagan Aiken was named the first place winner of the Last Monday of the Month Writing Challenge at Medomak Valley High School. The writing prompt was “Returning Light” and/or “New Beginnings.”

Aiken was victorious for her prose poem “Comfortable Agony.” The contest was generously sponsored by RSU 40.

Melissa Barbour, MVHS English teacher and writing club coordinator, thanked Norma Hunt and Heather Webster for serving as judges.

The next writing challenge is scheduled for Monday, April 29 with a 100-word writing challenge. Participants will be encouraged to also submit their work to the 100-word writing challenge sponsored by Tadpole Press by April 30. First prize in the Tadpole Press contest is $2,000.

The first place winner’s work at MVHS will be sponsored by the writing club for entry to Tadpole Press’s 100-word writing contest.

