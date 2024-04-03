Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

MVHS Writing Contest Winner Announced

at

Medomak Valley High School student Teagan Aiken (center) is named the first place winner of the Last Monday of the Month Writing Challenge by judges Norma Hunt (left) and Heather Webster. (Photo courtesy Melissa Barbour)

Medomak Valley High School student Teagan Aiken (center) is named the first place winner of the Last Monday of the Month Writing Challenge by judges Norma Hunt (left) and Heather Webster. (Photo courtesy Melissa Barbour)

On Tuesday, March 26, Teagan Aiken was named the first place winner of the Last Monday of the Month Writing Challenge at Medomak Valley High School. The writing prompt was “Returning Light” and/or “New Beginnings.”

Aiken was victorious for her prose poem “Comfortable Agony.” The contest was generously sponsored by RSU 40.

Melissa Barbour, MVHS English teacher and writing club coordinator, thanked Norma Hunt and Heather Webster for serving as judges.

The next writing challenge is scheduled for Monday, April 29 with a 100-word writing challenge. Participants will be encouraged to also submit their work to the 100-word writing challenge sponsored by Tadpole Press by April 30. First prize in the Tadpole Press contest is $2,000.

The first place winner’s work at MVHS will be sponsored by the writing club for entry to Tadpole Press’s 100-word writing contest.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^