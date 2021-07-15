Mystery and History Sale

The Village Bookshop at 25 Friendship Road in downtown Waldoboro is holding a sale on all mystery and history books on its shelves. Buy one book, and get a second free! The shop’s usually low prices on its used books ($3 for most hardbacks, $2 for most paperbacks) make this a real bargain. The sale ends on July 24, so come in for a browse soon. The Village Bookshop stocks all genres of fiction and nonfiction, children’s books, middle-school and YA, as well as picture puzzles. All proceeds from sales go to the support of the Waldoboro Public Library.

Shop hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

