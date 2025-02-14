NCS Celebrates 100th Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Students and staff marked the 100th day of school in style Nobleboro Central School with a morning of fun and educational activities Monday, Feb. 10.

The annual 100th day of school celebration meant a morning filled with popular projects for students in kindergarten through fourth grade that involved counting, building, arts and crafts, estimating, exercising, and more. They moved through the building in multi-age groups, going from classroom to classroom doing various hands-on projects and creative activities led by the teaching staff.

In the gym, student groups worked together to run 100 laps while in the classrooms, youngsters stacked Lego bricks and cups, made 100-themed crowns and glasses, built 100-piece jigsaw puzzles, and sorted 100 objects by color and shape. They played math games, experimented with magnets and 3-D puzzles, and read picture books about the 100th day of school.

The school lobby was filled with creative displays made by NCS families in collections of 100. The museum included artworks made from stickers, Lego bricks, M&M’s, sea glass, popcorn kernels, plastic straws, dog treats, and more.

